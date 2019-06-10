Likud negotiator told URWP MK he wouldn’t be given justice post because job holds keys to PM’s political survival

The Palestinian foreign minister calls for sanctions on Israel if it starts to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

But Riyad al-Maliki also questions whether Israel was a “holy cow” no one dare touch.

He was talking to reporters in Poland after a US envoy’s comments that Israel had the right to annex at least some of the territory captured in 1967.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman made the claim in a New York Times interview published Saturday.

“Friedman with his statement is trying to help Netanyahu to have the courage to take such a decision” to annex, says Maliki.

“This is really something that the international community has to stand up to,” he says.

“We cannot accept the annexation of territories by any country because this is (a) violation of international law.”

— AFP