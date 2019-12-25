The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Man stabbed in Jerusalem dies of his injuries; police arrest suspect
The man who was stabbed in Jerusalem’s Har Homa neighborhood has died, Hebrew-language media reports.
Police have arrested a suspect, a man who lives near the neighborhood, the reports say.
The circumstances of the suspected murder are still unclear.
Seven killed in Nigeria jihadist attack on Christmas Eve
Boko Haram jihadists have killed seven people on Christmas Eve in a raid on a Christian village near the town of Chibok in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, local militia and residents tell AFP.
Dozens of fighters driving trucks and motorcycles stormed into Kwarangulum yesterday night, shooting fleeing residents and burning homes after looting food supplies.
Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction have recently stepped up attacks on military and civilian targets.
“They killed seven people and abducted a teenage girl in the attack,” local vigilante David Bitrus says.
“They took away food stuff and burnt many houses before leaving,” he says, adding that a church was also burnt.
The jihadists are believed to have attacked from Boko Haram’s nearby Sambisa forest enclave, says Chibok community leader Ayuba Alamson who confirms the toll.
Gantz calls Sa’ar’s proposal to make Netanyahu president ‘moral bankruptcy’
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz denounces as “moral bankruptcy” Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to appoint Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as president if Sa’ar wins tomorrow’s party primary.
Netanyahu faces corruption charges in three cases, including bribery in one of them. He denies wrongdoing. A serving president cannot be indicted.
“This moral rottenness must be replaced,” Gantz says at a faction meeting in the Knesset. “Likud can definitely not lead the State of Israel at this time.
“As to whether someone facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust can accept a mandate to form a government, the answer is clear: no,” he adds. “Neither in moral terms nor regarding practical implications. We will leave the legal considerations to the attorney general and the courts and respect their ruling regardless of their decision.”
Bennett says ICC ‘encourages terror,’ is ‘breeding ground for anti-Semitism’
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett lambastes the Hague-based International Criminal Court for opening a probe on alleged Israeli war crimes, calling it a “breeding ground for modern anti-Semitism.”
Speaking at a ceremony ending an Israel Defense Forces military pilot course, Bennett says: “When you take off for a mission to surgically hit our enemies, you deal with immense pressure. A new aspect has been added in recent days to that pressure — the ICC in The Hague. That cannot hold you back.
You defend us, we will defend you. No soldier or commander will be deterred from protecting the lives of his people and family because of the hypocritical court in The Hague.
“Any attempt to please or appease this body will not succeed. The Hague is a breeding ground for modern anti-Semitism. It encourages terror. Now that it is clear, we must treat it as such. We will fight terror as if there is no Hague, and fight The Hague as if there is no terror.”
Iran shuts down internet in some provinces ahead of expected protests — report
Iran says the internet is down in several provinces after authorities have taken action ahead of a fresh round of anti-government protests planned for tomorrow, the semi-official news agency ILNA reports, according to Reuters.
The report quotes an informed source at the Communications and Information Technology Ministry as saying the shutdown in the Alborz, Kurdestan and Zanjan provinces in central and western Iran and in Fars in the south, was ordered by “security authorities.”
The shutdown could also affect other areas, the report says.
Tehran blocked internet in the country for about a week last month, as authorities carried out a violent and deadly crackdown on demonstrators protesting fuel price hikes.
Man stabbed, critically injured in Jerusalem; circumstances unclear
A 50-year-old Israeli man is stabbed and critically wounded in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Homa.
Magen David Adom paramedics take the unconscious man to the hospital after giving him initial treatment at the scene.
The motive for the attack is not immediately clear and the circumstances are being investigated. Channel 12 says an initial investigation indicates the man was having his home renovated by Arabs, but that several angles are being examined.
In Christmas Day message, pope says many in Israel ‘awaiting a time of peace’
Pope Francis offers a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world, from Israel and the Middle East to the Americas to Africa.
The pope tells tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims, and Romans gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the annual Christmas Day message that “the light of Christ is greater” than the darkness “in human hearts” and “in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts.”
The traditional “Urbi et Orbi’’ (“to the city and to the world’’) Christmas message has become an occasion for popes to address suffering in the world and press for solutions. Francis was flanked by Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino, president of the papal council for migrants, and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the pope’s official almsgiver.
The pope cites the Syrian people “who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade,” as well as Israel, where Jesus “was born as the savior of mankind and where so many people — struggling but not discouraged — still await a time of peace, security, and prosperity.”
Francis also calls for an easing of the crisis in Lebanon, social tensions in Iraq and “a grave humanitarian crisis” in Yemen.
Jewish man arrested for entering Jerusalem church with knife during Christmas Mass
A young Jewish man was arrested earlier today inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City with a knife, Channel 13 reports.
Jerusalem Police arrested the man who entered the holy Christian site during Christmas Mass carrying a large kitchen knife, the report says, adding that the incident caused panic inside the church.
He was remanded for one day. There were no casualties in the incident.
It is not immediately clear whether the man had brandished the knife or planned an attack on worshipers.
Iranian warplane crashes near dormant volcano
An Iranian military fighter jet has crashed near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reports.
State news agency IRNA says the jet went down at 9:00 a.m. (local time) near Mount Sabalan, in the Lesser Caucasus range, and that it was a MiG-29 on a test flight after being overhauled.
Amateur video footage published on the social media accounts of various media outlets in Iran appear to show smoke rising above snow-capped peaks.
Fars news agency says the plane was found, but there was no trace of its pilot and that he could have ejected from the aircraft.
A search and rescue operation is underway for the pilot, who the army identified as Colonel Mohammadreza Rahmani, one of its most experienced fliers.
“Following the crash of a military plane in Ardabil (province), helicopter and rescue groups have been sent to the region,” Iran’s Red Crescent says in a statement on its website.
The official website of the army says search and rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather, with snow making areas impassable.
Iran’s third highest peak, Mount Sabalan, features a crater that turns into a lake at certain times of the year.
Security cabinet to convene Sunday to discuss ICC probe against Israel
The high-level security cabinet will convene Sunday for the first time since last month’s two-day military flareup in Gaza and Naftali Bennett’s appointment as defense minister.
The cabinet will discuss the International Criminal Court’s decision to open a war crimes probe against Israel regarding the 2014 Gaza war.
