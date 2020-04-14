Medical workers said to warn of rising infections in East Jerusalem

Medical personnel are warning of a rise in coronavirus infections in East Jerusalem, the Haaretz daily reports.

“If this breaks out in the east of the city everyone will get [it], both in the east and in the west,” Dr. Samar Awar tells the newspaper.

He estimates there at least 40 cases in the Silwan neighborhood, where he volunteers.

Awar also says that East Jerusalem residents have heeded the call to stay at home, but warns this may not last if greater food supplies are not brought to the area.

“Ultimately people will go to bring food for their children, even if this means they’ll be infected. The government needs to bring food to the neighborhoods,” he says.