Meeting ex-deputy of UN atomic agency, PM accuses Iran of lying about nuclear work

Prime Minister Netanyahu hosts the former deputy head of the UN’s atomic agency at his Jerusalem office, thanking him for his “honest analysis” of Iran’s nuclear work.

“It is completely clear Iran is lying. Iran continues to work to acquire an arsenal of nuclear bombs and we must stop it,” Netanyahu tells Olli Heinonen, according to a Hebrew-language statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I thank you for talking about what Iran is doing,” the premier adds.

Heinonen spoke yesterday at a defense conference in Israel and in an interview with Army Radio said Iran is six- tp eight months away from amassing enough nuclear material for a bomb.

Netanyahu’s office quotes Heinonen thanking the prime minister for uncovering documents related to Iran’s nuclear weapons work that the Mossad secreted out of Tehran.