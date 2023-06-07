Meeting South Korean counterpart in Seoul, FM Cohen stresses countering Iran

After an official visit to the Philippines, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen flies to Seoul, where he meets his South Korean counterpart Park Jin.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats speak about the similar security challenges their countries face, and discuss their joint interest in confronting North Korea and Iran.

“The world must learn from the negative experience against North Korea, and stop Iran’s nuclear program now,” says Cohen in a statement. He adds that the two countries share similar historical, political, defense, and economic circumstances.

Israel and South Korea’s free trade agreement went into effect in December 2022, a year in which bilateral trade had already grown 20% compared to the year before.

Cohen also presents certificates of appreciation to the local medical professionals who treated the 33 Israelis hurt in a deadly accident in South Korea in April.