Milchan said to tell police he felt ‘disgusted’ by Netanyahus’ gift requests

Israel-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan told police investigators he felt “disgusted” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara’s requests for gifts, according to Channel 12 news.

Milchan is a central figure in Case 1000, one of three corruption cases in which Netanyahu faces criminal charges, pending a hearing. According to the attorney general, Milchan and James Packer, an Australian billionaire, gave Netanyahu and his wife gifts amounting to NIS 701,146 ($195,000), most of it cigars and champagne.

In portions of Milchan’s testimony aired by Channel 12, the Israeli mogul is asked whether Sara Netanyahu ever gave him gifts.

“Do you want me to fall on the ground laughing? The answer is no,” Milchan is quoted saying.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000. He also faces those charges in a pair of other investigations known as cases 2000 and 4000. The attorney general has also recommended Netanyahu be charged with bribery in Case 4000.