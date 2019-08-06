Minister defends Litzman, who police say blocked extradition of Malka Leifer

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the United Right MK rushes to defend UTJ chairman Yaakov Litzman after police recommend that the deputy health minister be in indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Litzman allegedly pressured officials in his office to change their psychiatric assessments of alleged sex predator Malka Leifer in order to prevent her extradition to Australia, where she faces 74 charges of sex abuse.

Police also said that Litzman attempted to pressure officials in the Health Ministry in order to prevent the closure of a food business whose owner “he is close to” — a closure that had been ordered due to “serious sanitary findings found that led to the sickness of a number of people who ate from its products.”

Defending Litzman, Smotrich tweets, “I do not know the investigation material in Litzman’s case. I do know him and his dedicated office as those who give a personal and wonderful response [to every person who approaches them for help], regardless of race or gender religion.

“The police statement [announcing their recommendation] appears to be another attempt to deprive public officials of the power to act, instead forcing the delegation to unelected bureaucrats, thereby delegitimizing intervention by elected officials.