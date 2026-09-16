Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

MP for UK’s Labour calls in Parliament for ‘military action’ against Israel

Today, 3:15 pm
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A British MP for Labour has called for “military action” against Israel in Parliament.

During a discussion yesterday on Gaza, MP Tahir Ali interrupted comments by Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord on the need to disarm Hamas, saying: “On the issue of disarmament, should we not also be calling for Israel’s disarmament as well, given the atrocities that have been committed?”

Ali adds: “Previous governments have intervened in the Middle East to take action to [guard against] human rights abuses and protect international trade routes. Isn’t it about time that military action is taken against Israel also?”

Ali has served as an MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley since 2019.

Responding to Ali, Foord rejected the attempt to create an equivalence between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

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