Netanyahu abruptly leaves cabinet meeting, citing ‘call of national importance’

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut expresses “deep sorrow” for the passing of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a statement, Hayut says Ginsburg “was a groundbreaking jurist and a source of inspiration for jurists the world over.”

Noting Ginsburg’s visit to Israel in 2018, Hayut said a lunch held with Ginsburg and Israeli Supreme Court justices past and present was “an unforgettable even.”

“A truly great person is one whose work touches many publics and crosses generations and groups,” she says. “I have no doubt the legacy of this great woman and judge, and the fruits of her work, will continue to be with us all for many generations to come.”