Netanyahu slams government handling of Omicron, nixing of quarantine for kids

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu slams the government’s handling of the current COVID wave, claiming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid “aren’t doing anything” to stop rampant infections and rising death rates.
Netanyahu, who faced similar accusations from the opposition when he was in power, says the current government has failed to contain the Omicron outbreak and to prevent hospitals from facing immense strain.
He lambastes the planned cancelation of quarantine for children exposed to COVID carriers, set to take effect on Thursday.
“Despite evidence from the United States about severe symptoms harming kids who had Omicron, the government decided that in two days, we will switch to a policy of mass infection of all Israeli children,” he argues. “Without quarantine, without enforcement, without orderly tests — everyone will get infected.”
He says that apart from long-term symptoms some will experience, many children will infect adults, calling it “a real danger.”
Telling an urgent story
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that's helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?
When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story - and generate the research that's so urgently needed today?
Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If it’s important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments