Netanyahu tells High Court he won’t meddle in judicial, police appointments

Responding to a High Court petition to bar him from dealing with judicial appointments due to the corruption cases he is currently facing in court, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that he will take no role in appointing senior Justice Ministry officials or the Israel Police commissioner.

“The prime minister has announced that for the sake of public clarity and without detracting from his claims [that he is legally allowed to], he will not deal with the appointment of the attorney general, state attorney and police commissioner,” says the response to the Movement for Quality Government petition presented in Netanyahu’s name.

The anti-corruption group is seeking to prevent the prime minister from being involved in the appointments of officials who could impact the corruption cases in which he is being prosecuted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.