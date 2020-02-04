Netanyahu tells rally to vote for him to ensure annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells a Likud rally in Beit Shemesh that he is still planning on pushing ahead with the annexation of West Bank lands, but indicates it may only come after elections in March.

“We won’t let this great opportunity slip through our fingers. We brought [the plan] and we are here to make it happen. But to ensure it, to ensure Israel’s borders … I need all the Likud members to vote and bring others to vote,” he says.

He also mocks rival Benny Gantz’s commitment to the Trump peace plan.

Netanyahu promised last week to swiftly bring the annexation of the Jordan Valley and settlements for a vote this week after the rollout of the US peace plan, but seemingly reversed course after the US indicated it would only back such a move after elections.

The Israel Hayom outlet, seen as pro-Netanyahu, reports that sources close to the prime minister say he is still trying to push at least some annexation before the March 2 vote.