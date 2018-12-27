Netanyahu’s son Yair to join PM for inauguration of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son will join the premier on his trip to Brazil for the presidential inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro.

The family puts out a statement stressing it will cover all of Yair Netanyahu’s expenses.

The prime minister will meet with Bolsonaro during his six-day visit to Brazil, the first ever by an Israeli premier.

While in Brazil, he is also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and local Jewish leaders, Netanyahu’s office says.