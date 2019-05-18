Netherlands Duncan Laurence wins Eurovision

It’s after 2 a.m. and Sunday is a work day in Israel but there are still hundreds of people at the Eurovision Village in Tel Aviv, where tens of thousands gathered to watch the final Saturday.

The village, which hosted concerts and other events for a week, is packing up. The Kan broadcaster reports some 500,000 people visited the space.

The channel interviews a group of Dutch fans at the village who are very excited for the win (but said getting actual tickets to the event was too expensive.)

Standing in the middle of them is a man known simply as Liron Grey-Shirt, who has a habit of jimmying his way into live camera shots, always wearing a grey shirt. This time he is also wearing an Israeli flag, but no less out of place.