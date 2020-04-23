No new spike in virus infections, yesterday’s high due to late reporting, says NSC 

Israeli aircraft are scheduled to perform test runs throughout the day and across the country ahead of next week’s limited Independence Day flyby, the military says.

In order to prevent mass gatherings on Independence Day, the Israel Defense Forces canceled its annual flyby in which a wide variety of aircraft fly over the country. Instead, four aerial acrobatic planes will fly over the nation’s hospitals in a show of support for the country’s healthcare workers and their efforts during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The IDF says Israelis can expect to see increased aircraft activity overhead throughout the day as the airplanes practice their maneuvers, which they did yesterday as well.

— Judah Ari Gross