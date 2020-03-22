Number of virus cases in Israel rises to 945; 20 in serious condition

The Health Ministry says there have been 945 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, 62 more than yesterday.

There are now 20 people in serious condition, up from 15 yesterday, and another 24 in moderate condition.

A total of 37 people have recovered from the virus.

The ministry says 297 people are being treated at hospitals, 344 at home and 97 at hotels. It still hasn’t been decided where another 169 people will be treated.

Aryeh Even, 88, died late Friday from COVID-19, the first fatality in Israel from the virus.