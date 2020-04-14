Number of virus cases in Israel up to 11,868; 117 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 11,868, up 282 from the night before.

The Health Ministry also announces one more fatality from the virus, bringing the death toll to 117.

According to the ministry figures, 181 people are in serious condition, 136 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 168 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 2,000 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.