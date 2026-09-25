NY politicians detained at anti-Netanyahu protest trumpet their arrests, are charged with disorderly conduct

Politicians detained by police yesterday for protesting Israel outside the United Nations were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and released, the NYPD says.

The protest was organized by the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the UN General Assembly.

The NYPD says officers were called to the unscheduled demonstration and saw protesters blocking traffic.

Officers repeatedly instructed them to disperse and told them they could leave, but would be arrested if they continued to block the intersection.

The NYPD says 103 individuals were taken into custody. Jewish Voice for Peace yesterday put the figure at 104 arrests.

Those detained have received court summonses for disorderly conduct.

The offense is a low-level violation, not a crime, so the protesters were immediately released, will have to appear in court, and will likely face minor penalties, such as a small fine, or have the case dismissed.

Nine leftist politicians from New York City were among those detained, including House primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier, state senate candidate Aber Kawas, city councilmembers Alexa Avilés and Chi Ossé, and state assembly member Emily Gallagher.

The nine politicians all post photos or videos of their arrests on social media.

As the Democratic Nominee for New York's 13th Congressional District, I refuse to allow a war criminal to roam the streets of our city unchallenged. I refuse to be complicit in genocide. pic.twitter.com/UcGhZC8I7f — Darializa for Congress (@DarializaforNY) September 25, 2026

“I refuse to allow a war criminal to roam the streets of our city unchallenged,” Chevalier says.

Several politicians from outside the city were at the protest but were not arrested, so they will not need to return to the city for court appearances.