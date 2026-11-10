Ohana says vote to elect new Knesset speaker to be held next Tuesday after majority of MKs demand it

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana confirms that a vote to elect his replacement will be held during next Tuesday’s Knesset plenum session, after a motion to replace him received the signatures of 67 lawmakers.

“This evening I received an unusual request from 67 members of the Knesset to place a vote to elect the speaker of the 26th Knesset on the agenda,” Ohana says. “As such, I have scheduled a debate, followed by a vote, for Tuesday, November 17, at 4 p.m., at the start of the Knesset plenum.”

Ohana laments that the request from the anti-Netanyahu parties “is intended to advance legislation that would grant immense power to the attorney general, further deepening the imbalance between the elected leadership and the bureaucratic echelon.”

He says that despite his “strong opposition” to the agenda of the Eisenkot-led bloc, “I will act as promised: I will respect the will of the majority of Knesset members.”