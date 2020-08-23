Opposition MK tells police to read a book on Nazi war crimes, drawing fire

Senior opposition MK and former IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya’alon of Yesh Atid-Telem recommends that police read a book about Nazi war crimes, following a night of fighting between officers and protesters, drawing fire from the police and justice minister.

At a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night, which Ya’alon attended, scuffles broke out as police forcibly removed protesters from the site of the rally.

Officers said the demonstration was illegal due to late-night noise violations put in place for the benefit of area residents.

In one incident, a senior police officer appeared to assault at least two protesters in an incident caught on camera, drawing condemnation from politicians and sparking a police probe.

Today, Ya’alon writes on Twitter that Jerusalem police should read the 1990 book “Fulfilling Orders” by left-wing Israeli historian Yigal Elam. The book delves into Adolf Hitler’s orders to carry out war crimes against Jews.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana of Netanyahu’s Likud party, in a response to Ya’alon’s tweet, calls the statement “incitement against police.”

“The comparison between those who risk their lives 24/7 for the peace and security of citizens of Israel and ‘fulfilling orders’ in Nazi Germany. Shame on you,” Ohana writes.

The Israel Police also responds to Ya’alon on its official Twitter account, writing, “Such statements are a direct continuation of the unbridled outburst against officers in the Israel Police, at the protests and online, and at the moment by an elected official who is supposed to serve as an example to voters.

“His recommendation and implied comparison is invalid and unacceptable, and we recommend that MK Ya’alon refrain from such comparisons toward those that protect law, order and security.”

