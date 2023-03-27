Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Organizers of pro-overhaul rally arrange shuttles from across country to Jerusalem
As police estimate that 80,000 people have gathered outside the Knesset so far to protest the government’s judicial overhaul, a right-wing counter-protest planned for 6 p.m. is gaining steam.
Organizers of the pro-coalition rally have arranged shuttles to Jerusalem from across the country, including from numerous settlements.
Many coalition figures have urged supporters of the overhaul to gather near the Knesset, and some — including the plan’s proponent MK Simcha Rothman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — say they will attend.
Many thousands of protestors demonstrating right now in Jerusalem, with the protest stretching from the Supreme Court down to the Knesset… pic.twitter.com/RzAC6COsfI
— Jeremy Sharon (@jeremysharon) March 27, 2023