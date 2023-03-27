Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Organizers of pro-overhaul rally arrange shuttles from across country to Jerusalem

27 March 2023, 4:20 pm Edit

As police estimate that 80,000 people have gathered outside the Knesset so far to protest the government’s judicial overhaul, a right-wing counter-protest planned for 6 p.m. is gaining steam.

Organizers of the pro-coalition rally have arranged shuttles to Jerusalem from across the country, including from numerous settlements.

Many coalition figures have urged supporters of the overhaul to gather near the Knesset, and some — including the plan’s proponent MK Simcha Rothman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — say they will attend.

