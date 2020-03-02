Otzma Yehudit accuses Likud of sending fake texts claiming it has quit race

The far-right Otzma Yehudit party has submitted an urgent petition against the Likud party to the Central Elections Committee, accusing the prime minister’s party of sending millions of anonymous text messages to voters claiming his party had quit the race.

The messages are said to urge voters to vote for Likud instead.

Otzma Yehudit is not projected to win enough votes to enter the Knesset and right-wing leaders have urged voters not to cast ballots for it.