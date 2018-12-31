PA court sentences Palestinian-American to life in land case
New year's population count puts Israel at just under 9 million residents

Overall percentages stay roughly the same, with Jews making up 75% of inhabitants compared to Arabs at 20%; overall total shows a 2% increase from last year

Today, 2:05 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Israelis cheer at a New Year's Eve celebration in central Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit/File)
Israelis cheer at a New Year's Eve celebration in central Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit/File)

2:08 pm

PA court sentences Palestinian-American to life in land case

A Palestinian Authority court has sentenced Issam Akel, a Palestinian American and a resident of Jerusalem, to life in prison for attempting to sell land to Jewish Israelis in Jerusalem, an official in the PA judiciary’s media office says.

Akel “was sentenced on Monday, but he can appeal the ruling,” the official, who asked to remain unnamed, tells The Times of Israel.

A report on the PA judiciary’s website says an individual with the same initials as Akel was sentenced to life in prison for “attempting to take a part of the Palestinian lands and add it to a foreign state.”

Akel, a resident of Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood, is a holder of a blue Israeli identification card.

— Adam Rasgon
2:07 pm

Rivlin eulogizes Amos Oz: ‘You weren’t afraid to be called a traitor’

President Reuven Rivlin pays tribute to Amos Oz, the revered Israeli writer and peace advocate who died aged 79, at a memorial ahead of his burial later in the day.

“Our beloved Amos. I still do not know how to choose the words,” says Rivlin at the ceremony in a small theater in central Tel Aviv. “Two days have passed and I still do not know whom to talk about — my Amos or our Amos?

“Amos, my friend from the bench at the Jerusalem Gymnasia school, which he didn’t like so much. Amos my neighbor, the boy who didn’t play soccer. But when I had the flu he came to visit me and for three hours explained to me the difference between political Zionism and mystical Zionism. Three hours when we were 14 years old — you can only imagine the kind of headache I had after that.”

Rivlin also explains the impact Oz’s writing had on Israeli society, and the way in which he touched his readers with his depictions of a life they found so familiar.

“Your most unique fingerprint was your ability to look at things deep inside, but also always a little from the outside,” Rivlin adds.

“Not only were you not afraid to be in the minority and hold a minority opinion, but you weren’t even afraid to be called a traitor. On the contrary, you saw the word as a title with honor.”

2:06 pm

New year’s population count puts Israel at just under 9 million residents

In honor of the new year, the Central Bureau for Statistics releases new population numbers, placing the number of inhabitants in Israel at roughly 8,972,000, a 2 percent bump from last year.

Of that number, 6.668 million are Jews (74.3% of the total population), 1.878 million are Arabs (20.9%) and 426,000 are classified as “Others” (4.8%).

A total of 185,000 babies were born in Israel in 2018, the CBS says.

While the 2% increase had to do largely with natural growth, 19% of the bump was due to international migration to Israel. Thirty-two thousand six hundred people moved to the Jewish state in the past year, nearly 84% of whom are not Jewish.

