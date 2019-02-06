PA ‘encouraged’ by Gantz remarks on possible West Bank pullback

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu said to claim victory in Likud primary despite rival Sa’ar placing high
Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claim victory in the Likud primaries, despite the relatively high placing of rival Gideon Sa’ar who he actively worked to prevent reach a high slot.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu is very pleased with the expected results of the primaries,” they say. “Netanyahu did not want Gideon Sa’ar in first place – and succeeded.”
Sa’ar, the former no. 2 of the ruling Likud party, is poised to take the fourth or fifth slot on the party’s Knesset slate after returning to politics from a four-year hiatus.
A day before the vote, Netanyahu put out a video in which he rehashed claims that Sa’ar was working to oust him from power and sources close to the premier said at the time that he was working hard to prevent Sa’ar from emerging at the top of the list.
“Netanyahu defined three goals,” the same sources say on Wednesday, “A high-quality list, that Gideon Sa’ar will not lead the list, and that his proposal for the reserved spots will be accepted by a large majority.”
“All these goals have been successfully achieved,” the sources add.
Netanyahu has sought approval of a proposal to allow him to appoint any candidate he likes to to the 21st, 26th and 36th spots, in a move that could allow him to merge the Likud slate with a smaller party without getting separate permission from the Central Committee.
— Raoul Wootliff
US to purchase Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel
The US army says it will buy the Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel to “fulfill its short terms needs,” according to a statement from the military.
The statement says the aerial defense system in use by Israel since 2011 has “proven effective in combat” and will be deployed to protect American soldiers abroad.
The army says it will procure a “limited number” of batteries to “fill its short-term needs for an Indirect Fire Protection Capability.”
PA ‘encouraged’ by Gantz remarks on possible West Bank pullback
The spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spokesman welcomes remarks made by Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz, who raised the possibility of an Israeli pullback from the West Bank.
“It is encouraging if he succeeds and he sticks to this opinion,” Nabil Abu Rudeinah tells journalists in Ramallah.
But he says they needed more details about Gantz’s policies.
“We don’t know him yet, we heard about him. As President Abbas keeps saying all that we need is an Israeli government that believes in peace.”
Earlier, Gantz told the Yedioth Ahronoth daily that Israel 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip had been “approved by the Israeli government and implemented by the army and settlers in a painful but good way.
“(One should) learn from it and apply it to other places,” the ex- IDF chief said.
Gantz did not explicitly mention the West Bank in his remarks and refrained from outlining conditions for any pullback from the West Bank.
His comments drew criticism from Netanyahu and other right-wing lawmakers who accused Gantz of being “leftist.”
Top Iraqi cleric rejects Trump’s statements on US troops
Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric has expressed his criticism of President Donald Trump’s recent statement that US troops should stay in Iraq to keep an eye on neighboring Iran.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is the latest Iraqi official to criticize Trump’s remarks made to US media in which he said US troops are needed in Iraq so that America can “watch Iran.’
Al-Sistani says Iraq rejects serving as a launching pad to harm any other country. He spoke on Wednesday, during a meeting with UN Iraq envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the cleric’s base in the city of Najaf.
He says Iraq aspires to have good and balanced relations with all neighboring countries, without interference in its internal affairs.
Both Iraq’s president and prime minister have hit back at Trump’s statements.
— AP
Body of Israeli tourist found near Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe
The body of an Israeli tourist who apparently drowned in a lake near Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe has been recovered by local authorities.
According to Zimbabwe’s Pindula news, the body was recovered from the Victoria Falls gorges near a popular swimming spot called the Boiling Point.
The ministry of Foreign Affairs says the man’s family is being notified and the Israeli consulate in Zimbabwe is arranging for his body to be returned to Israel for burial.
Israeli tourist body retrieved. The body was discovered yesterday floating along the Zambezi River less than 400 metres from the Victoria Falls Bridge #victoriafalls #hwange #bulawayo pic.twitter.com/4szdybxaKo
— ZooM Bulawayo (@ZoomBulawayo) February 6, 2019
Lebanon names first female Arab minister in charge of security
Lebanon’s new interior minister has taken office, becoming the country and the Arab world’s first female official in charge of powerful security agencies.
Raya El Hassan takes over as a part of a new government named after nearly nine months of deadlock. She is one of four women in the 30-member Cabinet, a historic record for female political representation in Lebanon.
El Hassan says she is “assuming the challenge” of the ministry in charge of implementing the law and serving citizens. She will be in charge of multiple, often competing security agencies, and of maintaining stability where until recently the country has grappled with militant groups and limited spillover from the war next door in Syria.
El Hassan in 2009 also became the region’s first female finance minister.
— AP
Police arrest Jerusalem man in connection to 1993 murder
A Jerusalem man police suspect is connected to a rape and murder in the capital over 25 years ago has been arrested, according to reports.
The Jerusalem District Court remanded the 64-year-old suspect in custody for 7 days. The details of the murder case from 1993 were placed under gag order by the judge.
The man was reportedly arrested after investigators reexamined evidence from the case using new DNA analysis techniques.
Last month, police arrested 42-year-old Jerusalem resident Daniel Nachmani for the rape and murder of teenager Noa Eyal in 1993. According to reports, police made the arrest after re-testing the DNA evidence found at the murder scene.
Zarif says Israel’s Syria strikes on agenda for Russia-Turkey-Iran summit
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tells the Russia Today news outlet that Israeli strikes on Syria would be on the agenda at top level meetings with Russian officials next month.
Zarif tells RT’s Arabic-language site the trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 14 will also review the withdrawal of US forces from Syria.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Russia a week later for talks with Putin on Iranian efforts to establish a military presence in Syria.
