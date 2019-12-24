PA official: 317 Gazan Christians so far given approval to visit Jerusalem, West Bank

317 Christian Palestinians from the Gaza Strip have thus far received permits to go to Jerusalem and the West Bank during Christmas, Saleh al-Ziq, a senior Gaza-based official in the PA Civil Affairs Commission, tells The Times of Israel.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians, said on Sunday that Israel would grant permits to Christian Palestinians from Gaza to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank during the holiday “in accordance with security assessments.”

COGAT’s announcement came some 10 days after its spokeswoman told Reuters that Christian Palestinians from the coastal enclave would not be permitted to go to Jerusalem and the West Bank for the holiday.

The COGAT spokeswoman’s initial statement to the news agency was blasted by Christian Palestinian leaders, as well as by Gisha, an Israeli human rights group that monitors the movement of people into and out of Gaza.

Ziq says that 183 other Christian Palestinians from Gaza would receive permits to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank tomorrow.

— Adam Rasgon