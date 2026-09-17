Palestinian community in Jordan Valley blocked to vehicles for 2 days due to construction of security barrier

Palestinians report that for the past two days, Ras al-Ahmar, a Palestinian community in the Jordan Valley home to some 40 families, has been blocked to vehicles from all sides due to construction work on a security barrier that the IDF says is intended to prevent smuggling across the Jordanian border and thwart terror attacks in the area. The security barrier consists of a dirt road for military vehicles, trenches and mounds of earth.

Thaer Basharat, a resident of the community, tells The Times of Israel that because of the trenches dug around the area, it is no longer possible to enter or leave by vehicle. He says that he was forced yesterday to cross the trenches on foot in order to leave, despite having a disability that makes walking difficult.

According to another resident, who asked not to be named, the army is also preventing residents from passing in an area that is not blocked by the trenches, having declared it a military road open only to IDF vehicles, even though it is normally used by the local residents.

Construction of the security barrier, which is planned to be 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) long, began in July. For the project, the IDF issued an order expropriating the land on which the barrier is being built. More than 85% of the area seized under the order for the barrier runs through privately owned Palestinian land.

The IDF has not responded to a Times of Israel request for comment.