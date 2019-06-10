Palestinian medic hit by IDF rubber bullet last month succumbs to wounds, Gaza health ministry says

A Palestinian medic succumbed to wounds he sustained on May 3 in the border region between the Gaza Strip and Israel from a rubber bullet fired by Israeli security forces that impacted his skull, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The medic, identified as 36-year-old Mohammed al-Judeili, was carrying out humanitarian work when the rubber bullet hit him, the ministry says.

He died in a hospital in Hebron and efforts to coordinate his body’s return to Gaza were ongoing, the ministry adds.

