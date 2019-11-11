Palestinian reported killed in clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank

Russia expresses its displeasure at the decision by the Israeli High Court to uphold the extradition of a Russian hacker.

“We regret the decision of Israeli’s High Court of Justice to turn down Mr. Burkov’s appeal on his extradition to US,” the Russian embassy in Israel says in a brief statement posted to Twitter.

“This decision constitutes a breach of his rights as well as Israel’s international obligations,” it added. “This step does not contribute to the development of Russian-Israeli relations.”

The High Court last Thursday rejected a petition from Aleksey Burkov against his extradition, green-lighting his deportation to the United States against Moscow’s wishes.

Burkov, who was arrested in 2015 at the request of Interpol, is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges over a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.

His fate is suspected of being linked to Russia’s sentencing last month of Israeli-American Naama Issachar, 26, to seven-and-a-half-years in prison for drug offenses.

Israeli officials have decried the sentence as disproportionate and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for her release.