Palestinian shot in the back by Israeli officer says indictment insufficient

The unarmed Palestinian man who was shot in the back by sponge-tipped bullet says the indictment handed down against an Israeli border police officer today does not sufficiently address the trauma he

“Several Border Police officers beat me over a three-hour period before one of them shot me,” Karam Qawasmi tells The Times of Israel.

“They hit me in a criminal way. The indictment is not sufficient because it does not deal with how they assaulted me before I was shot,” he adds.

Earlier today, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court indicted a female border police officer who was filmed shooting a sponge-tipped bullet at Qawasmi apparently “as a form of dubious entertainment,” according to the judge in the case.

The officer was charged with assault, reckless behavior negligence with a weapon and and obstruction of justice over the May 2018 incident.

— Adam Rasgon