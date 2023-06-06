Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Palestinian toddler mistakenly killed by IDF laid to rest in Nabi Saleh

By AFP and ToI Staff 6 June 2023, 3:28 pm Edit
The mother (C) of Mohammed Haitham al-Tamimi, a 2.5-year-old Palestinian boy accidentally shot by the IDF a week earlier, carries his body during the funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh, June 6, 2023. (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Hundreds of Palestinians gather for the funeral of a three-year-old boy who died after being accidentally shot by the IDF in the West Bank last week.

Mohammed al-Tamimi died in an Israeli hospital yesterday, after Israeli soldiers shot him and his father last week in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

Tamimi’s mother, Marwa, weeps as she embraces her son for the final time, his body wrapped in the traditional black and white Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.

The IDF said yesterday that soldiers had “responded with live fire” following a shooting attack on the nearby settlement of Neveh Tzuf. The army said that two Palestinians were wounded, adding that it “regrets harm to civilians,” and said an investigation was under way.

Al-Tamimi is the youngest person killed in the conflict this year.

