Parents of teen girl killed in terror attack embrace new baby daughter

The mother of Rina Shnerb, 17, who was murdered in a terror attack last summer near the Dolev settlement, has given birth to a baby girl.

Shnerb’s father, who along with his son was injured in the bombing that killed his daughter at the West Bank spring, tells Army Radio they learned of the pregnancy during the week-long shiva mourning period for Rina.

“During the shiva, we learned that we’re pregnant,” Eitan Shnerb tells the station. “It helped me recover. God heals us all.”