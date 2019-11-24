Plane crashes into busy DR Congo city, killing 23

Twenty-three bodies have been recovered after a small plane crashed on takeoff today into a densely populated area of the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rescue workers say.

“We are up to 23 bodies now,” Goma rescue service coordinator Joseph Makundi tells AFP.

The dead are believed to include all those on board the plane as well as people on the ground.

Images from the scene show plumes of black smoke and flames apparently from the burning plane as locals look on.

Rescue workers are also seen combing through the plane’s burned-out fuselage.

Goma airport official Richard Mangolopa tells AFP no survivors are expected from the disaster.

— AFP