Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

PM given week to respond to petition calling to hold him in contempt of High Court

By ToI Staff and AP 26 March 2023, 2:28 pm Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, March 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, March 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The High Court of Justice gives Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a week to respond to a petition filed today, which seeks to hold the premier in contempt of court for allegedly violating a conflict of interest agreement blocking him from involvement in the government’s judicial overhaul due to his ongoing corruption trial.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut says Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, too, must respond by April 2.

The decision came after the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a fierce opponent of the overhaul, asked the court to force Netanyahu to obey the law and sanction him either with a fine or prison time for not doing so, saying he was not above the law.

“A prime minister who doesn’t obey the court and the provisions of the law is privileged and an anarchist,” said Eliad Shraga, the head of the group, echoing language used by Netanyahu and his allies against protesting opponents of the overhaul. “The prime minister will be forced to bow his head before the law and comply with the provisions of the law.”

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.