PM on reported call to probe if Mossad behind phone hack leak: Don’t involve them

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman says his kingdom “absolutely rejects” any move that negates Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the area as Israeli.

The Saudi monarch is speaking in Tunisia’s capital of Tunis, where Arab leaders are meeting for the Arab League summit.

Trump last week officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed.

Trump’s decision has been condemned by Syria and its allies Russia and Iran, as well as European and Arab countries that enjoy close ties with the US, which view the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian territory.

In his remarks, Salman also repeats Riyadh’s call for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem, according to Reuters.