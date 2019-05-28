PM said asking Trump officials to reach out to Liberman in effort to prevent elections

Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office have been reaching out to the White House in an effort to get Washington to further intervene on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is struggling to form a coalition by the Wednesday night deadline, the Maariv daily reports.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that he hopes Netanyahu will be able to finish building his coalition so the two leaders could go on to do “great things together,” in a move that was reportedly orchestrated by PMO officials.

Maariv reports that Netanyahu associates are hoping that one of Trump’s Middle East advisers, such as Jason Greenblatt or Jared Kushner, will reach out to Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and pressure him to reach a compromise on the IDF draft law in order to prevent snap elections.

Washington is scheduled to roll out the first part of its peace plan next month at a economic summit in Bahrain.