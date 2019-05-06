PM said to offer to make Smotrich police minister, give him influence over justice system

Members of the government’s top-level security cabinet severely criticize remarks that appeared in an army briefing to journalists regarding the ceasefire in Gaza.

In the briefing, an unidentified security source urged diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip or the fighting would be renewed within days or weeks. The source also said the government demanded that the flareup reach its end as quickly as possible.

The unidentified cabinet ministers, cited by Channel 12, accuse the army officials of trying to attribute responsibility for the truce solely to the government.

“We were shocked by the remarks,” one of them is quoted as saying. “They aren’t consistent with the assessment the IDF chief of staff himself conveyed to the cabinet.

“There was another, classified, special reason not to continue fighting” and to stop the violence at this time, the minister says, without going into details.