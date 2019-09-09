PM’s rivals hail failure of camera bill ‘spin,’ accuse him of incitement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political rivals react to the failure to advance the Likud-pushed bill to have voting stations filmed in next week election.

“The camera bill has fallen and Netanyahu is going on a final battle against the Arab community, the legal system and the entire democratic space,” says Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties. “Bibi’s show playing the victim is coming to an end.”

MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labor-Gesher party says: “We managed with a combined effort to prevent this act of sabotaging the elections and democracy. Maybe instead of inventing a new spin, Netanyahu will now turn to dealing with what worries us all: the neglect of security in the south, the overcrowded hospitals in the north, and millions of young and elderly people whom the government has neglected and intends to harm to cover the debt it created.”

Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah says: “Today Benjamin Netanyahu suffered his first loss in the current elections. His lame incitement spin and the failed attempt to incite against the judiciary, the Central Elections Committee and large groups of voters — was all so he could blame someone for his loss in the elections. This is the first loss, next week will be the final defeat.”