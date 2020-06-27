Police dish out 2,752 fines over past day to non-mask wearers

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch says the Health Ministry is weighing further restrictions to help combat the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.

In an interview with Channel 12 news, Kisch says possible measures include restrictions on youth programs over the summer, limiting the size of gatherings and requiring “capsules” at workplaces, with set groups of employees working the same shifts.

“We need to act today so there won’t be a lockdown tomorrow,” he says.

Kisch stresses a final decision on new restrictions is up to the government.