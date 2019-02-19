Police kill man who injured 3 in Marseille knife attack, say incident not terror

French police shot dead a man who wounded three pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern city of Marseille, officials say.

The prosecutor’s office says the attack was not politically motivated.

“It’s a common law assault,” says prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux.

A fourth person suffered leg wounds from bullet fragments, police say, adding that they opened fire on the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon.

The knife attack occurred in the afternoon on a busy street in the center of the city, the second largest in France.

