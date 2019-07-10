Police probing case of suspected child trafficking in ultra-Orthodox community

Two Palestinian teenage terrorists involved in a deadly stabbing attack that killed off-duty soldier Tuvia Yanai Weissman and seriously wounded another Israeli man in 2016 have been sentenced to 35 and 32 years in prison, the army says.

A third terrorist involved in the plot was sentenced late last year to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay a NIS 1.25 million ($330,000) fine.

The military prosecution requested life sentences for all three, but this was denied by the court as the terrorists were minors at the time of the attack.

The two assailants given 35-year sentences were convicted for carrying out the stabbing attack in a West Bank supermarket in February 2016. The third terrorist was involved in the planning and intended to take part in the attack, but was turned away by the store’s security guard, preventing him from taking part in the stabbing.

The two men who were sentenced today were also ordered to pay NIS 2.5 million ($660,000) in damages to the families of the victims.

— Judah Ari Gross