Police probing claims senior soccer players had sex with minors

Police have opened an investigation into reports two players in the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer group had sexual relations with minors, Haaretz reports.

Channel 13 reported yesterday night that according to suspicions, two senior players met the two high school students, aged less than 16, at a party where they exchanged phone numbers. They later met at the house of one of the players, where they had sex.

Associates of the players tell Haaretz the girls presented themselves as 17, and say they have text messages proving so.

No complaint has been filed with police so far.