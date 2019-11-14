President hails Israeli resilience, says country not seeking war

President Reuven Rivlin says Israel’s willingness to reach a ceasefire agreement underlines its commitment to calm the situation.

“The State of Israel has again proved in this round of fighting that it will not stand idle when our citizens’ security is threatened. On the other hand, we made it perfectly clear that we are not interested in escalation and that the response to quiet will be quiet,” says Rivlin.

“I want to express my support for all Israeli citizens, who have again shown their resilience and willingness to follow instructions. It is this resilience that allows our security forces to do their vital work as professionally as possible, as they did this time. My thanks and appreciation, on behalf of all Israelis, to our soldiers and their commanders, members of the security, intelligence and rescue forces.”