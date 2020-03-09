President to hold single-day consultations with all elected parties on Sunday

President Reuven Rivlin will hold consultations next Sunday with all political parties elected to the Knesset last week, ahead of tasking an MK with attempting to form a government.

Harel Tubi, director general of the President’s Residence, writes to the parties that Israel “is in a double crisis,” on both the political and health fronts. For this reason consultations will last one day only with time for each party limited.

“In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the Health Ministry, it has been decided that a press center will not be set up at the President’s Residence during the round of consultations and no press — Israeli or international — will be permitted to enter.”

Party representatives’ statements will be broadcast live to the media.