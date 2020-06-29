The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Iran reports 162 more virus deaths, a single-day high
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran reports Monday 162 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the country’s outbreak began in February.
“This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says at a news conference.
The previous record daily toll of 158 deaths was reported by health authorities in early April.
Official figures have shown an upward trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections.
Iran reported its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East.
Lari announces an additional 2,536 new cases, bringing the total to 225,205. The overall official death toll is now at 10,670.
Iranian authorities have refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the pandemic’s spread and the use of masks and protective equipment has been optional in most areas.
— AFP
Prime Minister’s Office releases list of new virus restrictions
The Prime Minister’s Office releases a list of the new restrictions approved by the so-called coronavirus cabinet to curb the rise in new COVID-19 infections.
The measures include:
- Limiting capacity at event halls and cultural events to 250 people
- Limiting participation in circumcisions to 50 people
- Limiting weddings to 100 people at indoor venues and to 250 outside beginning July 9
- Limiting other gatherings and capacity at houses of worship to 50 people
- Allowing university and college exams to be taken remotely
- Having 30 percent of public sector workers work from home
Gantz: Anything not related to ‘fight against the coronavirus can wait’
Defense Minister Benny Gantz says “whatever isn’t connected to the fight against the coronavirus can wait,” appearing to urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to put off his pledge to begin annexing parts of the West Bank this week.
In remarks at a Knesset faction meeting, Gantz warns “the fight against the coronavirus will be long,” which he says is why his Blue and White party agreed to form a government with Netanyahu’s Likud.
“It’s not enough to thinks weeks. It won’t be helpful. We must think at least a year,” he says, without elaborating.
While applauding the government’s move to address the pandemic and accompanying economic problems, Gantz says the decision yesterday to extend eligibility for unemployment benefits to mid-August isn’t enough.
“But let’s be honest, this is only a Band-aid that doesn’t really stop the bleeding for long,” he says.
Ending his remarks, Gantz vows Israel will beat the coronavirus.
“Whatever isn’t connected to the fight against the coronavirus can wait for the days after the virus,” he says.
Gantz said to demand ‘operative’ control of virus response transferred to Defense Ministry
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus were approved unanimously and promises that the government will compensate the sectors hurt by the new restrictions.
“The promised money will get to the people, and we will introduce innovative plans to keep our economy moving forward,” Netanyahu says at the opening of his Likud faction meeting, after a meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet meeting.
“All the while, we are balancing health and life with preserving the economy,” he says.
In his remarks, Netanyahu doesn’t refer to annexing parts of the West Bank, which he has repeatedly pledged to begin advancing on July 1.
According to Hebrew media reports, Defense Minister Benny Gantz demanded during the cabinet meeting that the “operative” response to the outbreak be transferred to his ministry.
“We must agree on a more efficient management of operations and decision-making,” he reportedly said. “The regulation from top to bottom should be at the Health Ministry, and the implementation at the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command which has the best operative tools.”
Meretz chief: US ambassador to Israel has ‘obsession with annexation’
The head of the left-wing Meretz party issues strong criticism of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, accusing him of acting on his own initiative to push Israel to annex parts of the West Bank.
“Besides the US Ambassador David Friedman… no one understands the obsession with annexation,” MK Nitzan Horowitz says at the start of a Knesset faction meeting.
“This is an issue in which Ambassador Friedman only represents himself,” Horowitz adds.
Citing the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying economic fallout, the Meretz chief says, “of course for Americans, just as for Israelis, annexation is at the bottom of the list of priorities.”
“What needs to be done now is to deal with the economy and allow people to live, and to abandon the madness of annexation,” Horowitz adds.
According to reports, Friedman is pushing for Israel to swiftly move forward with extending sovereignty over West Bank lands designated for the Jewish state under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, but other administration officials have reservations about the move.
Ministers said to agree on limiting gatherings to 50 people
The so-called coronavirus cabinet has decided to limit gatherings to 50 people as part of new restrictions to contain the coronavirus, according to Hebrew media reports.
The ministers are also said to agree to limit capacity at event halls to 100 people and allow students to take final examinations from home.
Lapid slams Netanyahu over handling of pandemic: The world’s not impressed
Opposition leader Yair Lapid assails Prime Minister Netanyahu over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after a poll showed slipping support for the premier’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
“A few weeks ago the prime minister said ‘the whole world is learning from us how to manage the corona[virus] crisis.’ Everyone was very impressed, except the world. Because the rest of the world understands that there is a difference between talking and managing a crisis,” Lapid says at the start of a Knesset faction meeting, according to a statement from his Yesh Atid party.
Lapid notes the European Union’s plans to partially reopen its borders, with Israel expected to be left off the list due to the rising number of infections in the country.
“The European Union is opening its borders but Israel is marked as a red country. A red country is one that isn’t effectively managing the coronavirus crisis. Instead of managing the crisis they created the largest, most bloated government in the history of Israel,” he says.
The Yesh Atid chief also says: “Yesterday a poll showed that 85% of the public are worried about their economic future, the rest are all members of the government… This government has no right to exist. They threw all their promises into the garbage, cheated the voters just because they said ‘coronavirus, coronavirus.'”
Top Lebanese finance ministry official resigns amid deepening economic crisis
BEIRUT — The director general of Lebanon’s Finance Ministry and a member of the country’s team negotiating with the International Monetary Fund has resigned from his post amid a worsening economic and financial crisis, the ministry says.
The one-sentence ministry statement gives no details about Alain Bifani’s resignation other than to say that it was received by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni. Bifani had held the post for 20 years.
The resignation came two weeks after Henri Chaoul, a financial adviser to the Lebanese government in the talks with the IMF, resigned, saying there is “no real will” for reforms in the country.
Lebanon, one of the most indebted countries in the world, recently defaulted on its debt an has been negotiating with the IMF for weeks with no breakthrough so far.
The small country is going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency lose more than 80% of its value against the US dollar in recent months amid soaring prices an popular unrest.
— AP
Liberman takes swipe at Netanyahu, Gantz over hot mic quarrel
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman takes a dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz after a squabble between the two over speaking to the press was picked up on a hit mic.
“It’s just embarrassing,” Liberman says at the start of a Knesset faction meeting. “The only thing that interests the leaders of the government of the State of Israel is honor, authority, tax refunds, benefits.”
Iran issues warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing, asks Interpol to help
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining US President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.
While Trump faces no danger of arrest, the charges underscore the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr says Trump and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face “murder and terrorism charges,” the semiofficial ISNA news agency reports.
Alqasimehr doesn’t identify anyone else sought other than Trump, but stressed that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.
Interpol, based in Lyon, France, doesn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alqasimehr also is quoted as saying that Iran requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the others, which represents the highest level arrest request issued by Interpol. Local authorities end up making the arrests on behalf of the country that request it. The notices cannot force countries to arrest or extradite suspects, but can put government leaders on the spot and limit suspects’ travel.
The US killed Soleimani, who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force, and others in the January strike near Baghdad International Airport. It came after months of incidents raising tensions between the two countries and ultimately saw Iran retaliate with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq.
— AP
UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plans ‘illegal’
GENEVA — Israel’s aim to annex parts of the West Bank is clearly “illegal,” the UN’s human rights chief says today, warning that the consequences could be “disastrous.”
“Annexation is illegal. Period,” Michelle Bachelet says in a statement, adding that “the shockwaves of annexation will last for decades, and will be extremely damaging to Israel, as well as to the Palestinians.”
— AFP
