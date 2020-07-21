Prominent members of Netanyahu’s party held event in violation of virus rules

Prominent members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party were caught yesterday attending an indoor event in violation of coronavirus rules, despite repeated government calls to adhere to the rules, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Attendants included Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of World Likud and vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization, as well as former Likud MK Nava Boker, a local council head and prominent Likud activists, according to the report.

More than 40 people attended the event, according to witnesses, and not everyone was wearing a mask.

Police officers arrived and demanded that some participants leave, and after some did — including Hagoel — they handed a NIS 5,000 fine to the organizer, Yoram Yazdi, but let the event continue.

Hagoel comments that the event was “outdoors” and was held in compliance with the rules, but that he left when too many people showed up.