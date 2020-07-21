home page Live Now Palestinians confirm 248 new West Bank virus cases as curve continues to steepen Hebron remains epicenter of outbreak, but PA health ministry says disease also spreading through refugee camps; authorities report 155 new infections in East Jerusalem By Michael Bachner Today, 2:06 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares Palestinian medical teams at the hospital in the West Bank town of Dura near Hebron, seen during work in the coronavirus ward, on July 9, 2020. (Wisam Hashlamoun/FLASH90) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold. read more: Israel & the Region Liveblog Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares comments View comments Hide comments
