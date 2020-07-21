Rival Palestinian factions meet in Gaza to discuss joint rally

As the Health Ministry struggles to find a suitable candidate agreeing to head its battle against the coronavirus, the ministry is reportedly having another staffing crisis.

Dr. Salman Zarka, the leading candidate to become the ministry’s new director of public health instead of Siegal Sadetzki, has refused, Channel 12 reports.

Zarka, the manager of Ziv Medical Center in Safed and an expert on public health, will notify Health Minister Yuli Edelstein that he is turning down the offer because “he has no chance of being successful in the job,” an unnamed associate of Zarka is quoted as saying.

The associate says Zarka won’t get sufficient authority, especially in light of the pending appointment of an official heading the campaign to contain the pandemic.

“He would have been criticized and wasted his time in battles with officials in the ministry.”

Sadetzki resigned earlier this month, criticizing the authorities’ handling of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and describing a chaotic and ineffective approach to tackling the crisis in a lengthy post to her Facebook page.