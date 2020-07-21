Likud MK Sa’ar defends ‘rebel’ lawmaker after attacks from Netanyahu allies

A senior member of the Likud ruling party and an internal rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extends support to MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, head of the Knesset’s coronavirus committee, who is under fire by the party leadership after she twice overturned government-issued coronavirus restrictions.

MK Gideon Sa’ar, who lost to Netanyahu in the last Likud leadership primary, responds to claims that Shasha-Biton, also from Likud, is catering to narrow interests at the expense of the public.

“We are in a long and severe crisis, and public trust is vital for success,” Sa’ar tweets. “Real parliamentary oversight isn’t an ‘interest’ of the Knesset. It is needed both to reach better results and to build public trust.”