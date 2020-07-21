Former Jerusalem deputy mayor facing bribery charges, pending a hearing

Prosecutors notify Meir Turgeman, a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, that they intend to indict him for bribery and other corruption offenses, pending a hearing.

Turgeman is accused of receiving more than NIS 350,000 ($102,000) in bribes, fraud, breach of trust, tax offenses and stealing almost NIS 70,000, according to a statement by the state prosecution.

Five others, including Turgeman’s son, will also be charged with bribery, breach of trust, obstruction of justice and forging evidence.