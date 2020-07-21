Wave of far-right threats to German public figures, possibly from police computers

A wave of threatening messages sent to politicians and other public figures in Germany is larger than previously thought, it emerges, deepening a row over possible far-right links in a regional police force.

At least 69 threats have been sent to almost 30 public figures and institutions across the country, says Peter Beuth, the interior minister of the state of Hesse.

The anonymous messages are all signed “NSU 2.0,” a reference to the German neo-Nazi cell National Socialist Underground that committed a string of racist murders in the 2000s.

Beuth tells the Hesse state parliament that in three cases, the recipients’ contact details may have been taken from police computers.

Last week, Hesse police chief Udo Muench resigned after it emerged that police computers were used to search for details of a far-left politician who subsequently received threatening emails.

Now, Beuth says there is so far “no proof” of a right-wing network within the police. He adds that the state police force is working to “restore its integrity” and identify the sender.

— AFP